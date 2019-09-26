Comparing of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.35% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The competitors have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.