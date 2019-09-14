Comparing of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. has 9.35% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The peers have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cronos Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Cronos Group Inc.’s rivals beat Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.