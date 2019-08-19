Comparing of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 111 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 63.09% at a $19.75 average price target. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average price target and a 47.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.