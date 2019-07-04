Comparing of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.27 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.33, and a 33.40% upside potential. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15.67, while its potential upside is 247.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 69.7%. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.