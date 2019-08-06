Comparing of Criteo S.A. (CRTO) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 22 0.56 N/A 1.31 14.49 Fang Holdings Limited 6 0.12 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Criteo S.A. and Fang Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3%

Risk and Volatility

Criteo S.A.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Fang Holdings Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Criteo S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Fang Holdings Limited which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Criteo S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fang Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Criteo S.A. and Fang Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$31.5 is Criteo S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 60.55%. Competitively Fang Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $1.5, with potential downside of -22.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Criteo S.A. seems more appealing than Fang Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Criteo S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Criteo S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51% Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25%

For the past year Criteo S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fang Holdings Limited.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Fang Holdings Limited.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.