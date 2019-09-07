Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1863.07 N/A -3.74 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Sutro Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, and a 35.40% upside potential. Competitively Sutro Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 68.42%. Based on the data given earlier, Sutro Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.