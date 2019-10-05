Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00

Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Neuralstem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 69,908,616.19% -50.9% -39.8% Neuralstem Inc. 103,663,152.99% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 56.41% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average price target of $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Neuralstem Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.