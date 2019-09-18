Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 2039.52 N/A -3.74 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.