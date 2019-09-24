Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We are comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1969.34 N/A -3.74 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 29.98% at a $62 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 4.11% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.