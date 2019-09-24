Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We are comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|43
|1969.34
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 29.98% at a $62 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 4.11% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
