Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 47 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 68,129,770.99% -50.9% -39.8% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,596,741.34% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 46.36% and an $62 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 0%. Insiders owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 10 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.