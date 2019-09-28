Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|47
|0.00
|32.13M
|-3.74
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.62M
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|68,129,770.99%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|77,596,741.34%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 46.36% and an $62 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 0%. Insiders owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 10 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
