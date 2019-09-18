Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 2039.52 N/A -3.74 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 25.51% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with consensus target price of $62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 71.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 66.1%. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.