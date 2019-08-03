Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 190.91 N/A -1.27 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 114.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.