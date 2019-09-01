Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 152.21% and an $40 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 10.9%. Insiders owned roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.