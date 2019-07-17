Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 256.46 N/A -1.14 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.89 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 60.00% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 35.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.