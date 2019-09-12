Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 235.26 N/A -1.27 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 127.27% and an $40 consensus target price. Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 38.41%. Based on the data shown earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.