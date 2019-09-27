Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

We are comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 16.75M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 44,793,484.58% -27% -20.8% Kitov Pharma Ltd 2,112,764,883.96% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.