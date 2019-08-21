Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

We will be comparing the differences between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 262.55 N/A -1.27 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 while its Current Ratio is 18. Meanwhile, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 117.39% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 86.1% respectively. About 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.