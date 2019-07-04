Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

This is a contrast between Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 249.53 N/A -1.14 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.97 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.94% at a $40 average target price. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 46.52% and its average target price is $69.17. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.