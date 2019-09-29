Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,240,893.07% -27% -20.8% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.