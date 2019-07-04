Comparing of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 253.38 N/A -1.14 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 61.94% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $40. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 23.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.