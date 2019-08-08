Comparing of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.92 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 77.3% respectively. About 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has -24.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.