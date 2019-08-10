Comparing of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

We will be comparing the differences between Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.