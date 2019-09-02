Comparing of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 753.85 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Crescent Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.