Comparing of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|753.85
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Crescent Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.50
|2.60
The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
