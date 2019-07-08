Comparing of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.14 N/A 0.02 103.75 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 24.55%. Insiders owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.