Comparing of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.40 N/A 0.15 16.87 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 22.39% respectively. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.