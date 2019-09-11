Comparing of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.27 N/A 0.15 16.87 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 4.31%. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.