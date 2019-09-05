Comparing of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)

This is a contrast between Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.25 N/A 0.15 16.87 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. 0.19% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.