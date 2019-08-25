Comparing of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Since Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.87 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.