Comparing of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

We are comparing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.89 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.