Comparing of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

We are comparing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.52
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.89
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
Table 1 highlights Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
