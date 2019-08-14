Comparing of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

We are contrasting Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -2.42 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.93 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 highlights Creative Realities Inc. and Aware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities Inc.’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta and it is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Aware Inc. has 14.7 and 14.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. shares and 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance while Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aware Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.