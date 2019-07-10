Comparing of Cray Inc. (CRAY) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Computer Systems companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Cray Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.50% of all Diversified Computer Systems’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cray Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.85% of all Diversified Computer Systems companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cray Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cray Inc. 0.00% -22.00% -14.90% Industry Average 9.55% 938.60% 12.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cray Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cray Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 405.01M 4.24B 31.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cray Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cray Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.50 3.50 2.45

The rivals have a potential upside of 110.34%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cray Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cray Inc. 6.24% 9.38% 33.44% 21.05% 11.32% 37.15% Industry Average 6.24% 9.38% 26.29% 51.21% 11.32% 121.34%

For the past year Cray Inc. has weaker performance than Cray Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cray Inc. are 3.3 and 2.6. Competitively, Cray Inc.’s rivals have 2.68 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cray Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cray Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Cray Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cray Inc.’s rivals are 73.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Dividends

Cray Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cray Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Cray Inc.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising Cray Sonexion storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.