Comparing of Crawford & Company (CRD-B) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Crawford & Company has 36.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Crawford & Company has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Crawford & Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crawford & Company
|0.00%
|13.40%
|3.10%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Crawford & Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crawford & Company
|N/A
|9
|18.32
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Crawford & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Crawford & Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crawford & Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.83
|2.33
|2.52
The potential upside of the competitors is 40.36%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crawford & Company
|1.94%
|1.71%
|-11.04%
|-3.04%
|18.25%
|-0.67%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Crawford & Company had bearish trend while Crawford & Company’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Crawford & Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.98 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Crawford & Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crawford & Company.
Risk & Volatility
Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s competitors are 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.
Dividends
Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Crawford & Company’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Crawford & Company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.