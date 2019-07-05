Comparing of Crawford & Company (CRD-B) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crawford & Company has 36.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Crawford & Company has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Crawford & Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 0.00% 13.40% 3.10% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Crawford & Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A 9 18.32 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Crawford & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Crawford & Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

The potential upside of the competitors is 40.36%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crawford & Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crawford & Company 1.94% 1.71% -11.04% -3.04% 18.25% -0.67% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Crawford & Company had bearish trend while Crawford & Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Crawford & Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.98 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Crawford & Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crawford & Company.

Risk & Volatility

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crawford & Company’s competitors are 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

Crawford & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crawford & Company’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Crawford & Company.