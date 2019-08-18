Comparing of Crane Co. (CR) and Its Competitors

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crane Co. has 71.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Crane Co. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Crane Co. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane Co. 0.00% 22.10% 8.20% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Crane Co. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crane Co. N/A 83 14.33 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Crane Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Crane Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

With consensus target price of $103, Crane Co. has a potential upside of 36.80%. The potential upside of the peers is 59.97%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Crane Co. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crane Co. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Crane Co. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Crane Co. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Crane Co.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Crane Co.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crane Co.

Risk and Volatility

Crane Co. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crane Co.’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Crane Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crane Co.’s rivals beat Crane Co. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.