Comparing of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU), both competing one another are Beverages – Brewers companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 15 1.46 N/A 0.21 72.31 Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. 28 0.00 N/A 2.43 11.08

Table 1 highlights Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 6.1% Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. 0.00% 24.3% 13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta means Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Its rival Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.42% for Craft Brew Alliance Inc. with average target price of $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.2% and 17.9%. About 0.2% of Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 62% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Craft Brew Alliance Inc. 3.02% 8.8% -6.52% -8.15% -16.91% 7.13% Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. 1.7% -4.02% -1.97% 10.06% 2.27% 9.88%

For the past year Craft Brew Alliance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. It operates in two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs that offer dining and entertainment facilities, and sell apparel and other merchandise. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary brands and licensed brands; cider and spirits; and wines. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures and sells pre-forms, returnable and non-returnable bottles. Further, the company is involved in the sale and distribution of beer, soft drinks, mineral water, purified water, nectars, wine, pisco, rum, and sweet snacks products. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.