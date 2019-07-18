Comparing of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.59 N/A -0.28 0.00 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.54 N/A 0.65 11.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -14.6% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 22.1% 18.1%

Volatility & Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

CPS Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RF Industries Ltd. are 7.5 and 5.4 respectively. RF Industries Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CPS Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CPS Technologies Corporation and RF Industries Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.2% and 37.4%. About 11.4% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of RF Industries Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28% RF Industries Ltd. -1.06% 15.35% 2.62% -12.47% 19.04% 2.48%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while RF Industries Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

RF Industries Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.