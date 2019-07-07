Comparing of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.66 N/A -0.28 0.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.09 N/A 0.06 65.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CPS Technologies Corporation and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -14.6% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

CPS Technologies Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nortech Systems Incorporated has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CPS Technologies Corporation is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nortech Systems Incorporated is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. CPS Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CPS Technologies Corporation and Nortech Systems Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.2% and 2.8%. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28% Nortech Systems Incorporated 5.91% -2.77% -16.09% -13.27% 24.1% 16.06%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has -5.28% weaker performance while Nortech Systems Incorporated has 16.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nortech Systems Incorporated beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.