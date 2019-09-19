Comparing of CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) and Its Rivals

We are comparing CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CPI Card Group Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CPI Card Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.70% -15.90% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CPI Card Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CPI Card Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is 126.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CPI Card Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year CPI Card Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

CPI Card Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, CPI Card Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. CPI Card Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPI Card Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CPI Card Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, CPI Card Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CPI Card Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CPI Card Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.