Comparing of Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) compete with each other in the Waste Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.28 N/A -0.33 0.00 Waste Management Inc. 102 3.30 N/A 4.34 24.73

Table 1 highlights Covanta Holding Corporation and Waste Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% -8.7% -1.1% Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 30% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Covanta Holding Corporation is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Waste Management Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Covanta Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Waste Management Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Covanta Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Waste Management Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Covanta Holding Corporation and Waste Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta Holding Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Waste Management Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Covanta Holding Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.55% and an $18 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Waste Management Inc.’s consensus target price is $107.33, while its potential downside is -8.43%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Covanta Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Waste Management Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Waste Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares. Competitively, Waste Management Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covanta Holding Corporation 0.56% 0.45% 3.37% 13.09% 13.74% 32.64% Waste Management Inc. 2.36% 2.91% 8.86% 18.6% 29.84% 20.56%

For the past year Covanta Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Waste Management Inc.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Covanta Holding Corporation.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.