Comparing of Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) and Its Rivals

As Waste Management company, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Covanta Holding Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.12% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Covanta Holding Corporation has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Covanta Holding Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% -8.70% -1.10% Industry Average 1.16% 23.05% 4.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Covanta Holding Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta Holding Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 19.63M 1.69B 250.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Covanta Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta Holding Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.14 2.30

Covanta Holding Corporation presently has an average target price of $18, suggesting a potential downside of -0.55%. The peers have a potential upside of 87.19%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Covanta Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Covanta Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covanta Holding Corporation 0.56% 0.45% 3.37% 13.09% 13.74% 32.64% Industry Average 2.63% 5.38% 13.54% 15.36% 23.23% 29.55%

For the past year Covanta Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Covanta Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. Covanta Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Covanta Holding Corporation has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.21 which is 20.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Covanta Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.