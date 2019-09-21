Comparing of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.65 N/A 0.93 38.03 Investors Real Estate Trust 62 4.54 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1% Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Cousins Properties Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Investors Real Estate Trust’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 3 3.00

$42 is Cousins Properties Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.21%. Meanwhile, Investors Real Estate Trust’s average target price is $74.17, while its potential upside is 2.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cousins Properties Incorporated looks more robust than Investors Real Estate Trust as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares and 63.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.