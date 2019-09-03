Comparing of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Both Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.42 N/A 0.93 38.03 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.77 N/A 1.32 11.51

Demonstrates Cousins Properties Incorporated and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cousins Properties Incorporated. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cousins Properties Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated has a -69.02% downside potential and a consensus target price of $10.75. Competitively the average target price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is $15.5, which is potential 3.40% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is looking more favorable than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cousins Properties Incorporated and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 68.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated has weaker performance than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.