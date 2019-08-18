Comparing of County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

We are contrasting County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.40 N/A 2.04 8.75 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 5.41 N/A 1.05 17.38

Table 1 highlights County Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than County Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. County Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Prudential Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has County Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp Inc.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Prudential Bancorp Inc. has beta of -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

County Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.59% for County Bancorp Inc. with consensus price target of $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both County Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.6% and 40.2% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

County Bancorp Inc. beats Prudential Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.