Comparing of County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 1.19 5.10M 2.04 8.75 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 22 0.00 4.77M 1.25 16.99

Table 1 highlights County Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Malvern Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than County Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. County Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Malvern Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has County Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 27,597,402.60% 9.7% 0.9% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 22,155,132.37% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

County Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given County Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

County Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 3.09% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

County Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.6% and 62.9%. About 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors County Bancorp Inc. beats Malvern Bancorp Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.