Comparing of Cott Corporation (COT) and Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A). The two are both Beverages – Soft Drinks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation 14 0.75 N/A 0.05 271.18 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 0.95 19.03

In table 1 we can see Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cott Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cott Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Embotelladora Andina S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Cott Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.16% and an $19 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 74.3% and 0% respectively. 1.5% are Cott Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -1.91% -7.86% -12.3% -11.69% -12.74% -0.79% Embotelladora Andina S.A. -0.06% -9.02% -6.01% -12.66% -23.09% -4.17%

For the past year Cott Corporation has stronger performance than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Summary

Cott Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.