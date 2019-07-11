Comparing of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) and eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group Inc. 463 17.03 N/A 7.43 68.79 eXp World Holdings Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights CoStar Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CoStar Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 8.2% eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -155.9% -67.9%

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s beta is 4.05 which is 305.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CoStar Group Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CoStar Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CoStar Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 eXp World Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CoStar Group Inc. has a -16.84% downside potential and a consensus price target of $483.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CoStar Group Inc. and eXp World Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 5.1% respectively. 0.5% are CoStar Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37% of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoStar Group Inc. 2.88% 4.52% 25.59% 40.02% 30.64% 51.51% eXp World Holdings Inc. 11.95% 13.58% 0.09% -7.49% -17.65% 53.53%

For the past year CoStar Group Inc. was less bullish than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Summary

CoStar Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors eXp World Holdings Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.