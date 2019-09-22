Comparing of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Its Competitors

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Costamare Inc. has 25.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Costamare Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.20% 1.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Costamare Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. N/A 6 23.37 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Costamare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Costamare Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Costamare Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 113.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Costamare Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Costamare Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Costamare Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Costamare Inc.’s peers have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Costamare Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that Costamare Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Costamare Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Costamare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Costamare Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.