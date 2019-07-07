Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5121.44
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-213.2%
|-130.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 104.20% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 67.5% respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-14.18%
|-11.25%
|52.61%
|26.71%
|-49.13%
|71.22%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
