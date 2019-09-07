Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

This is a contrast between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 665.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.