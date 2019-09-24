Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 16.30 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta means Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 while its Current Ratio is 12.4. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 99.43% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 94.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 62%. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.