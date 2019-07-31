Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|64.12
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
