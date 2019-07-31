Comparing of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.